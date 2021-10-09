Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,806 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SFL by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SFL by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SFL by 4.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 30.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of SFL opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.08. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

