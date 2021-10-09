Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after buying an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 13.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSE opened at $56.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

TSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

