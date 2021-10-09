Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,377 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 90,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 178,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.81. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

