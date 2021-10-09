Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,655 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,655 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 39.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $244,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

AIMC opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

