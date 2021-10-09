Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,591 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

