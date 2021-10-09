Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,124 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextCure were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextCure by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NextCure by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

NXTC stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.49. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

