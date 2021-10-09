Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,006,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 45.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 105,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.72 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

