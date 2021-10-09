Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $519.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom’s latest quarterly results reflect continued growth despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenues increased mainly driven by new client additions and continued focus on cross selling to existing clients. The company’s differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings are helping it win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, its near-term results are likely to be affected by headcount reductions across its client base due to the pandemic. Moreover, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to the lower interest rates. Intensifying competition in the space remains concern.”

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PAYC. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.00.

NYSE PAYC opened at $505.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.01. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $521.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 174.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,675. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Paycom Software by 631.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 10.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $944,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycom Software (PAYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.