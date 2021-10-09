PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CNXN opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.24 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in PC Connection by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

