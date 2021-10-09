Peanut (NUX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $366,616.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peanut has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $366,616.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peanut alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00050157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00231875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101987 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.