Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $3,397,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $1,096,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.0% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $86.11 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $3,249,228.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 579,803 shares of company stock valued at $64,539,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

