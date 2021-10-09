Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of PVAC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 882,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 111.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 613,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 323,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 237,692 shares during the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

