Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

