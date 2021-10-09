Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $171,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,286,888. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $263.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

