Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,243. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ACEL. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.