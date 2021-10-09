Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE:PAG opened at $104.24 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.05.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.