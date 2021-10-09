PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $160.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average is $149.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $215.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

