PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $964.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of PKI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.97. The company had a trading volume of 472,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,807. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $119.94 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 36.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

