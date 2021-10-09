PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in September

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

