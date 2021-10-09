Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.10 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PHGUF opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $588.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

