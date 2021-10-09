PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on PhenixFIN in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

NYSE PFX opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PhenixFIN will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $87,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

