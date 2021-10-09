Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 23.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

PAHC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,545. The company has a market cap of $891.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $31.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

