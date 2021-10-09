Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.63.

PSX stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

