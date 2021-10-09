Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $52.60

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.60, but opened at $54.79. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $858.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $127,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,806 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $43,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

