PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

NYSE PNI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

