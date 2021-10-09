Pinkcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,996.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $2,996.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00349656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,656,166 coins and its circulating supply is 431,395,730 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.