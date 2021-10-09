Piper Sandler Weighs in on Noodles & Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $595.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1,302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stony Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

