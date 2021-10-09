Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.