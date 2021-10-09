PlotX (PLOT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $171,597.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $171,597.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00049239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00226549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00100812 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

