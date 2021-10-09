Pluton (PLU) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $175,128.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00009357 BTC on major exchanges. Pluton has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $175,128.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00049197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00230490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00102482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton (PLU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

