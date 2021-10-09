Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

