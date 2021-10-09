PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Increased to GBX 430 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 69.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.24) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 916 ($11.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £593.84 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.