Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.23. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The company has a market cap of $747.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,236,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

