Primas (PST) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Primas has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1.13 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primas has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.97 or 0.00326067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000781 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

