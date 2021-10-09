Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

PRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

