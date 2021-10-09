Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

