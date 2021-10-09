Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,604 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,366 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 176,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,387,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 167,669 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 109,462 shares in the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.