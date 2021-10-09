Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

