Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,218,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 858,385 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 902,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 822,385 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,660,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,821,000 after acquiring an additional 556,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $6.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

