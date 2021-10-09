Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,395 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of NIO by 807.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

