Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.53 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

