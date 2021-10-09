Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,514 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 405.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 186,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $71.46 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.