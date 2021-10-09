Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 573 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 604,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $172.56 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.64 and a 12-month high of $184.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average is $165.02.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

