Profund Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 411.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.29.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $400.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.58 and a 200-day moving average of $486.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

