ProPetro Holding Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ProPetro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ProPetro by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

