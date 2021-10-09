ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 123,381 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $389.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRQR. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

