ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1,313.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,953 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 128,190 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Independent Bank worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INDB opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.37.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

