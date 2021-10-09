ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,379 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 38,592 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 833.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABM. FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,491 shares of company stock worth $478,888. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.