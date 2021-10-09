ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $22.44

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $21.76. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 481,838 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UVXY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,993,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after buying an additional 2,080,206 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $2,359,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $2,337,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth $1,130,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

