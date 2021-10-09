ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBSFY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PBSFY stock remained flat at $$4.53 on Monday. 854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.